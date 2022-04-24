'Doctor Strange 2': List Of Countries That Won't Be Releasing Benedict Cumberbatch's Film

Marvel is all set to dive deeper into the unfathomable world of the multiverse in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Set to release on May 6, the film will also feature other superheroes such as Scarlett Witch as well as potentially Professor X from X-Men, as hinted in the trailer. The film will continue the events of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home movie where the supreme sorcerer opened up the gates of the multiverse inviting a host of superheroes as well as unwelcomed supervillains.

The film has garnered major hype around itself over the months, but on the other hand, it is currently facing several hiccups days before its grand release. It was recently reported that the film is blocked by three Middle Eastern countries. Check out the list of these countries and why it is posing an issue for the film's release.

List of countries that will not release Doctor Strange 2

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Benedict Cumberbatch's second solo outing as the supreme sorcerer will not be released in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the film has also not received a green light from Kuwait, however, the same is not confirmed by the outlet. Additionally, the outlet noted that the advance booking for the film is no longer available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

Adding to the list, it has now come to light that Marvel film will also not release in Egypt. The official social media handle of IMAX Egypt shared the news with the caption, ''Doctor Strange and Wanda will not be here during their journey between universes! #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness won't be released in Egypt.''

Doctor Strange and Wanda will not be here during their journey between universes!#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness won't be released in Egypt pic.twitter.com/Nqox2vGf5g — IMAX Egypt (@IMAXegypt) April 23, 2022

The reason for the banned is being reported as the portrayal of a character belonging to the LGBTQ community. America Chavez, who is being introduced in the sequel, is reportedly portrayed as gay in the comics which may have posed an issue for the Middle Eastern country nations' censor board as homosexuality is officially illegal across the Gulf.

On the other hand, Doctor Strange 2 is not the first Marvel film to be blocked by the Middle Eastern countries as Chloé Zhao’s Eternals was also banned. As per THR, the film depicted MCU’s first gay superhero along with a gay couple. The censors had also requested Disney to edit out the LGBTQ content to adhere to their policy, however, the studio giant did not comply. Later, an edited version of the film was screened in U.A.E

