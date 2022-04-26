Marvel Studios is gearing up for the release of its highly-anticipated film Doctor Strange 2, wherein, Doctor Strange will be seen facing unexpected supervillains that threaten to ruin the universe's balance. The upcoming film will follow the events of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home movie where the supreme sorcerer opened up the gates of the multiverse inviting a host of superheroes and supervillains.

The project will see Elizabeth Olsen reprising her Scarlet Witch role, alongside Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams among others. With this, there is a massive buzz surrounding the star cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Earlier, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film which fueled fans' excitement levels and also hinted at the possibilities of a new character in the marvel universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer teases another mystery character

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled a brand new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer that hints at the introduction of another mystery character. The upcoming MCU film will see many characters reprising their roles along with a few other fresh additions to the cast of the film. In the latest trailer, Doctor Strange and America are seen quickly passing by various multiple realities. At a certain point, the footage gives off an impression that the Living Tribunal shows up in the background, persuading fans that the Marvel Comics character will make his MCU debut in the Raimi directorial project. The Living Tribunal is the most powerful player in the Marvel comics.

Here, take a look at the clip-

Open the door to a vast Multiverse. Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/Iw7QwAg7KX — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 25, 2022

More about Doctor Strange 2

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also features Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, and more. The plot revolves around Doctor Strange opening up the multiverse, which includes an alternate version of himself, by casting a forbidden spell. Directed by Sam Raimi, the Marvel film is set to release on May 6, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios