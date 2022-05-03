'Doctor Strange 2': Xochitl Gomez Reveals She Pitched Ideas About America Chavez To Marvel

Hopping from one Disney venture to another, young actor Xochitl Gomez is all set to make her MCU debut in the role of new superhero America Chavez in the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character was taken straight from the comics and onto the big screen.

As per the comics, Chavez hails from a pocket dimension known as the Utopian Parallel with the ability to travel across universes. She also belongs to the LGBTQ community, however, the makers have promised the fans that it would only be a part of her personality and would not completely define her. As the actor takes the biggest leap in her career, she revealed an important piece of advice shared by her co-star that led her to contribute to building her character in the film.

Doctor Strange 2: Xochitl Gomez pitched ideas to Marvel about America Chavez

In an interview with Screen Rant, the 16-year-old shared a piece of advice from her Doctor Strange 2 co-star Elizabeth Olsen who reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff and the Scarlett Witch. Calling it 'fantastic advice', the young actor said that Olsen asked her to 'never hesitate' to pitch an idea to Marvel about her character. She added that Olsen told her, ''Marvel really means that when they want your advice, or any notes or anything.''

Gomez decided to take Olsen's advice which resulted in the young actor's idea coming to life on screen. She said, ''I did it! I took the advice, and it was really rewarding to actually see some of the notes I've given actually happen.'' She further quipped, ''Then we would do it in a scene, and it's like, "Wow," especially at my age. It was just, "Wow."

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After multiple delays owing to the pandemic, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will mark the return of Sam Raimi in Marvel since the Spider-Man trilogy is set to release on May 6, 2022, in theatres across the world. Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, the film will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Image: Instagram/@doctorstrangeofficial