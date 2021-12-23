'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Drops Its First Teaser & Poster; Have A Look

As the fans await the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the mind-blowing Marvel movie, Spider-man No Way Home, Marvel Studios dropped the teaser of the film along with a new poster. The movie features Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead alongside Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster unveiled

Marvel Studios recently took to their official Instagram handle and uncovered the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster that gave glimpses of Dr Stephen Stragne as well as WandaVision. It also revealed that the movie has been set to release on 6 May 2022 as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several fans took to the comment section to express their reactions to the poster and mentioned that the movie is going to be epic as Marvel never disappoints them. Some fans also mentioned that they could not wait till May to watch the film.

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser

Marvel Studios unveiled the Doctor Strange teaser that revealed how the movie will follow the events of Doctor Strange's wrong spell cast in Spider-Man No Way Home. The movie is intended to be the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016). The teaser begins with Wong alerting Doctor Strange not to cast the spell as it was quite dangerous. Wong further states that they tampered with the stability of spacetime and added that The Multiverse was a concept about which they knew frighteningly little.

As Doctor Strange casts the wrong spell, Mordo is heard saying that his desecration of reality will not go unpunished while the former explained that it was the only way and added that he never meant for any of this to happen. The teaser further depicts how Strange approaches WandaVision to get more information about The Multiverse. The teaser finally ends with a voice telling Doctor Starneg that the greatest threat to their Universe was him as an evil version of Doctor Strange arrives.

Image: Disney/Marvel via AP