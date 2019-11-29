Don Cheadle: A Look Back At The Actor's Appearances In Marvel Films As War Machine

Don Cheadle is has played many roles in various film, but his character of James Rhodes, also known as War Machine, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is most popular. The actor was born on November 29, 1964. On the occasion of his birthday, here are his appearances in MCU films.

Don Cheadle in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Iron Man 2

Don Cheadle made his first appearance as James Rhodes, called 'Rhodey' by his friends in Iron Man 2. He replaced actor Terrence Howard, who played the same role in first Iron Man film. It was also the first time that James Rhodes wore the War Machine suit, after a tease in the first movie. He received appreciation from the audiences.

Iron Man 3

Don Cheadle returned as Tony Stark’s best friend, James Rhodes in 2013 released Iron Man 3. Being War Machine in the second movie, there was an upgrade to his suit. Rhodes operates the redesigned/upgraded armour, taking on an American flag-inspired colour scheme. The armour was named Iron Patriot, which is similar to the comics.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

James Rhodes was seen for a small amount of time in the second instalment of The Avengers film. He bought a good amount of humour in the movie. After the event in Iron Man 3, he was seen in the War Machine armour once again. It released in 2015 and reportedly collected about $ 1 billion on the global box office.

Captain America: Civil War

The third movie in the Captain America franchise was Captain America: Civil War. The movie was majorly based on conflict of idea between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. The superheroes were divided into groups and had to choose between, either of the two. James Rhodes chooses to be on his best friend’s side in Team Iron Man. Rhodes injured his leg in the airport fight scene, as he falls down after being hit by a missed shot from Vision.

Avengers: Infinity War

The much-anticipated film has a huge star cast. It bought all the superheroes present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one film, but not together in one scene. Don Cheadle as James Rhodes had a less screen time than others and was only seen in the last battle scene in Wakanda. However, he did not fade away, after Thanos snaps his fingers.

Avengers: Endgame

One of the most-awaited and anticipated films of the year, or probably decade, was Avengers: Endgame. It was a conclusion of the long 10 years of MCU’s Infinity saga. After not being snapped, Cheadle appeared in the film. He played a major part in the movie, as he was seen standing shoulder to shoulder with the few left superheroes and also bought an infinity stone, along with Nebula. His comic timing in this serious movie was praised. The movie bought all the MCU superheroes in one scene and the film become the highest-grossing film ever.

