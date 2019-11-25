Anthony Mackie Says It Has Been Extremely Emotional Becoming Captain America

Anthony Mackie has become one of the prominent actors in Hollywood. Making his debut with 8 Mile in 2002, he has been acted in around 40 films. Since then never turned down. The actor has gain popularity after he appears as Sam Wilson also known as Marvel’s Falcon and now Captian America. Read to know more.

Anthony Mackie on becoming Captain America

In Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans’ Captain America went back in time to return the infinity stones, back to where they belonged. After doing that he does not return as he was gone. Then comes an around a 100 years old Steve Rogers. As a result of being old, Steve passes the shield to Sam Wilson, along with the responsibility of becoming Captain America. This means that now, Sam Wilson is the new Captain America.

In an interview during a conference, Anthony Mackie talked about becoming Captain America. He said that to be honest, it is very emotional for him. He has been in the business for 20 years and he has been fortunate to do some amazing stuff and work with amazing people. Opening on being the Captain, he said that for him, to be a black man in 2019 and given the helm of Captain America with the history of black men in this country (America) is a monumental step, not only in entertainment but also in his life. Anthony said that his grandfather was a sharecropper, and questioned the person by saying you know what I mean? he continued, Its been extremely emotional. There is a lot of history and pain triumph and joy the comes along with him being Captain America.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Marvel has widened its range with its upcoming shows and series. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is one of them, in there phase four. It stars Anthony Mackie as the Falcon and Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier. The story is said to be picked up after the events of Endgame and might even show some scenes after Captain America: Civil War. The shooting of the series has begun. It is slated to release next year on Disney’s streaming service, Disney +, along with other Marvel shows.

