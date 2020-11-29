Don Cheadle's Birthday: Remember When He Was Called Out For Not Wishing Chris Evans?

June 13, 2020, was Chris Evans' 39th birthday and a lot of fans and followers flooded Twitter and other social media sites with birthday wishes for the Captain America star. However, only one of the stars from the MCU movies took out the time to wish the actor, and that was Mark Ruffalo. This didn’t sit well with one of the Twitter users as he called the others out, but the fun part was Don Cheadle’s reaction to the tweet. Read on to know what he had to say.

Don Cheadle’s reaction to ‘not wishing Chris Evans on his birthday’

On his birthday, the Captain America star attracted tonnes of wishes from the MCU fans over various social media platforms. His MCU co-star, Mark Ruffalo also took to his Twitter and wished him. He wrote in his tweet, “Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans! Wishing you all the best today, bro’ followed by the cake emoji.

Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans! Wishing you all the best today, bro 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sANOBJ6ZSb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2020

Although, it seems that any of the other MCU stars either did not remember his birthday or did not wish him through their social media. And one of the fans could not help it and decided to call out the other actors on it. @Sweet_grl_70 wrote, “The rest of the Avengers should take notes on what a loyal, great friend is from @MarkRuffalo, who wished @ChrisEvans a Happy Birthday. Hello @RobertDowneyJr @chrishemsworth @AnthonyMackie @Paul_Bettany @prattprattpratt @JeremyRenner @DonCheadle?”

The guy from that thing. He’s meh. Don’t sweat it. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2020

Most of the tagged actors did not bother to reply to the tweet,but Don Cheadle took the chance and dropped a hilarious reaction. He joked and replied on the tweet saying, “Who's @ChrisEvans…?”. But this banter did not end here, as Evans replied to Cheadle saying, “The guy from that thing. He’s meh. Don’t sweat it”.

Later, on June 13, Chris Evans took to his Twitter to thank all those who sent him wishes on his special day. Along with which he added a link to petitions and places to donate at for the Black Lives Matter movement. He wrote, "Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. Also, stay engaged".

Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. ❤️❤️



Also, stay engaged. https://t.co/1uVkiJp3xZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2020

