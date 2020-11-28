Elizabeth Hurley Poses With Her Sister, Says, "We Secretly Still Love Matching"

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to pose alongside her sister in a pair of matching bikinis from the same swimwear line. Fans adored the amazing picture and praised Elizabeth for the adorable post. Elizabeth Hurley is known for designing bikinis and thus fans were delighted to watch her older sister Kate sport one of her younger sister’s creations. Thus the picture garnered tremendous attention from followers who adored the bonding between the two sisters

Elizabeth Hurley poses with her sister in a Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley's sister wore a blue bikini while she herself donned a pink outfit. The sisters looked stunning in their outfits and garnered praised from followers in the comments section. Elizabeth Hurley captioned the picture by saying that the picture was taken during the lockdown season when the two posed side by side. She also added that her sister is proudly flying the Elizabeth Hurley flag by donning one of her own creations. Elizabeth then said that when they were kids growing up they would often look forward to wearing identical clothes. Thus keeping that in mind Hurley said that in the picture as well they are dressed in the same fashion with the outfits being from the same swimwear line. Elizabeth Hurley then announced that she is having a special sale on her site and urged her followers to check it out.

In the picture, the two sisters posed arm in arm alongside each other and fans found it adorable. A few followers even called them gorgeous and fabulous to their amazing photograph. Fans love the picture and it soon crossed over one lakh likes on Instagram. As mentioned by Elizabeth Hurley in her caption the picture was taken during lockdown when she isolated herself with her family at their countryside estate. In an interview with Hello Magazine, the model mentioned that she is living in the house with her family of nine people. She said that she feels as if she is living in the seventies and gets paranoid at times. She then went on to say that she enjoys living with her family together even if it went for the pandemic. According to the same portal, Elizabeth Hurley is now out of isolation and has been actively working on her swimwear line.

