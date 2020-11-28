Karen Gillan Quiz: Can You Guess These Films On The Basis Of Just An Image?

Karen Gillan is a celebrated actor who has worked in a wide variety of films across various genres. The stunning actor has been a part of horror, thriller, drama, and romantic films amongst others. If you are a fan of the actor, you might already have an idea about her versatility and talent. On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, here is a short picture quiz, which will define how well you know the actor and her famous works in the film industry.

Karen Gillan quiz: Can you recognize her work from just a picture?

1.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Oculus

The Circle

Inception

2.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Marvel Entertainment)

Interstellar

The Circle

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Call of the Wild

3.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (20th Century Studios)

Clouds

Spies In Disguise

Stacked

Inside Out

4.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Movieclips Trailers)

Oculus

Outcast

Conjuring

The Notebook

5.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Blue Flinch Films UK)

The Circle

The Party’s Just beginning

Stuber

Gunpowder Milkshake

6.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (NAH Ending)

In A Valley of Violence

Not Another Happy Ending

Stuber

When A Stranger Calls

7.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (One Media)

Not Another Teen Movie

High School Musical

Alex & The List

No Lies

8.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (ABC TV & iview)

We’ll Take Manhattan

Stacked

The Circle

Oculus

9.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Vertigo Releasing)

Oculus

Spies in Disguise

Outcast

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

10.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Glamour)

The Big Shot

All Creatures Below

Coward

Warning Bells

11.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Fun Size Horror)

New Town Killers

Doctor Who

Conventional

Fun Size Horror

12.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Daniel Williamson)

The Addams Family

Bound for Greatness

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Shine

13.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (New trailer Buzz)

7 Days In Hell

Coward

Outcast

We’ll Take Manhattan

14.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (STXfilms)

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Circle

Sully

Warning Labels

15.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (nomgitsbecka)

Stacked

Dual

Conventional

Not Another Happy Ending

Read Karen Gillan Stuns Fans With Her Unique Sense Of Style And Make-up; See Pics

Also read Karen Gillan Initially Thought 'Jumanji' Remake Was A Bad Idea

Check your score from Karen Gillan’s quiz here (Answer Key)

· Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is a 2017 film which becomes a huge hit at the box office. Karen Gillan was seen playing the role of Ruby Roundhouse who is specially trained in various martial arts.

· Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is a Marvel film which featured aliens from different planets of the galaxy. Karen Gillan plays the role of Nebula in the film. She also appeared in the final part of Avengers as Thanos’ daughter.

· Spies In Disguise

Karen Gillan dubbed for a pivotal character in this animated film. It also features Tom Holland and Will Smith in key roles.

· Oculus

Oculus is a horror film which received raving reviews for its plot. Its stars Karen Gillan in the shows of Kaylie who goes through a difficult time.

· The Party’s Just Beginning

The Party’s Just Beginning is a 2018 drama film with raving reviews. Karen Gillan is seen playing the role of Liusaidh in this much-loved flick.

· Not Another Happy Ending

Not Another Happy Ending is a unique story with Karen Gillan in the lead role. It is a British romantic comedy which is highly appreciated by the audience.

· Alex & The List

Alex & The List is another romantic comedy which stars Karen Gillan in supporting role. She is seen in the shoes of Lilly who advises the protagonist in terms of relationships.

· We’ll Take Manhattan

We’ll Take Manhattan is a romantic drama film with Karen Gillan and Aneurin Barnard in important roles. She plays the role of Jean Shrimpton in this film.

· Outcast

Outcast is a fantasy horror film from 2010. It features Karen Gillan as Ally.

· Warning Labels

It is a 2015 film with Karen Gillan playing the lead character Mindy. It also stars Rose Mclver and Josh Lawson in important roles.

· Fun Size Horror

Fun Size Horror is a 2015 film which combines multiple scary stories. One of the segment stars Karen Gillan in the lead role

· Bound for Greatness

Bound for Greatness was a short film released in 2014. It stars Karen Gillan and Tim Kang in the lead roles.

· 7 Days In Hell

7 Days In Hell is a comedy film which has a huge fanbase across the world. Karen Gillan is seen playing the role of Lily in this mock-documentary.

· The Circle

The Circle is a thriller film which released in 2017. It stars actors like Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega in key roles. Karen Gillan plays Annie in this film.

· Stacked

Stacked is a television film which released in 2008. Karen Gillan plays the role of Ginny Turner here.

Read Awkwafina & Karen Gillan To Team Up For Amazon's Action-comedy Film After 'Jumanji' Part 4

Also read Awkwafina & Karen Gillan To Team Up For Amazon's Action-comedy Film After 'Jumanji' Part 4

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (ABC TV & iview)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.