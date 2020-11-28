Karen Gillan Quiz: Can You Guess These Films On The Basis Of Just An Image?

Quick links:
Karen Gillan is a celebrated actor who has worked in a wide variety of films across various genres. The stunning actor has been a part of horror, thriller, drama, and romantic films amongst others. If you are a fan of the actor, you might already have an idea about her versatility and talent. On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, here is a short picture quiz, which will define how well you know the actor and her famous works in the film industry.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Read Karen Gillan Stuns Fans With Her Unique Sense Of Style And Make-up; See Pics
Also read Karen Gillan Initially Thought 'Jumanji' Remake Was A Bad Idea
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is a 2017 film which becomes a huge hit at the box office. Karen Gillan was seen playing the role of Ruby Roundhouse who is specially trained in various martial arts.
Guardians of the Galaxy is a Marvel film which featured aliens from different planets of the galaxy. Karen Gillan plays the role of Nebula in the film. She also appeared in the final part of Avengers as Thanos’ daughter.
Karen Gillan dubbed for a pivotal character in this animated film. It also features Tom Holland and Will Smith in key roles.
Oculus is a horror film which received raving reviews for its plot. Its stars Karen Gillan in the shows of Kaylie who goes through a difficult time.
The Party’s Just Beginning is a 2018 drama film with raving reviews. Karen Gillan is seen playing the role of Liusaidh in this much-loved flick.
Not Another Happy Ending is a unique story with Karen Gillan in the lead role. It is a British romantic comedy which is highly appreciated by the audience.
Alex & The List is another romantic comedy which stars Karen Gillan in supporting role. She is seen in the shoes of Lilly who advises the protagonist in terms of relationships.
We’ll Take Manhattan is a romantic drama film with Karen Gillan and Aneurin Barnard in important roles. She plays the role of Jean Shrimpton in this film.
Outcast is a fantasy horror film from 2010. It features Karen Gillan as Ally.
It is a 2015 film with Karen Gillan playing the lead character Mindy. It also stars Rose Mclver and Josh Lawson in important roles.
Fun Size Horror is a 2015 film which combines multiple scary stories. One of the segment stars Karen Gillan in the lead role
Bound for Greatness was a short film released in 2014. It stars Karen Gillan and Tim Kang in the lead roles.
7 Days In Hell is a comedy film which has a huge fanbase across the world. Karen Gillan is seen playing the role of Lily in this mock-documentary.
The Circle is a thriller film which released in 2017. It stars actors like Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega in key roles. Karen Gillan plays Annie in this film.
Stacked is a television film which released in 2008. Karen Gillan plays the role of Ginny Turner here.
Read Awkwafina & Karen Gillan To Team Up For Amazon's Action-comedy Film After 'Jumanji' Part 4
Also read Awkwafina & Karen Gillan To Team Up For Amazon's Action-comedy Film After 'Jumanji' Part 4
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.