Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Announces Engagement On Father's Final Full Day In Office

Outgoing US President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany recently announced her engagement on Instagram. The 27-year-old announced the good news after her father’s final full day in office. She shared a picture with her fiancée Michael Boulos on Instagram where she can be seen posing on the West Wing colonnade at the White House. While captioning the post, Tiffany recalled all the milestone occasions that she had celebrated in the White House and expressed her excitement of starting a new chapter in her life.

Tiffany Trump gets engaged

She captioned the post and wrote, “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael!”. Her sister Ivanka Trump was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “So happy for you and Michael! Love you, Tiff". Michael also wrote, “Love you, Honey". Tiffany’s fiancée Boulos, a 23-year-old is a business executive. He shared the same photograph on his Instagram account and wrote, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together". Tiffany Trump is the president’s daughter with Marla Maples, his second ex-wife.

Read: Biden Charts New US Direction, Promises Many Trump Reversals

Read: Trump Congratulates 'new Administration' But Ignores Biden's Name In Farewell Address



The two have been dating for the past few years and have attended White House events together. Tiffany is a Georgetown law school graduate. Meanwhile, Donald Trump walked out of the White House and boarded Marine One for the last time as president on January 20 morning, leaving behind a legacy of chaos and tumult and a nation bitterly divided. Four years after standing on stage at his own inauguration and painting a dire picture of “American carnage".

Trump departs the office twice impeached, with millions more out of work and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus. Republicans under his watch lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress. He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and horrified the nation. Trump will be the first president in modern history to boycott his successor’s inauguration as he continues to stew about his loss and privately maintains the election that President-elect Joe Biden fairly won was stolen from him.

Read: Donald Trump Issues 73 Pardons In Final Hours In The Office: Here's The Full List

Read: Trump's Exit: President Leaves Office With Legacy Of Chaos

(Image credit: Tiffany Trump/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.