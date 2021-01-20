Trump Congratulates 'new Administration' But Ignores Biden's Name In Farewell Address

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on January 19 delivered a farewell speech, where he failed to mention his successor Joe Biden and just referred to the incoming government as "new administration". In his 20-minute address, Trump did not mention Biden a single time, while he also shied away from acknowledging the Democratic leader's win in the presidential election. Although, the 45th President did wish success to the "new administration" as he extended his best wishes.

"I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together. We did what we came here to do, and so much more. This week we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck, a very important word," Trump said in his last speech from the White House.

Trump highlights accomplishments

Most of Trump's speech covered the "accomplishments" his administration had achieved in the last four years. Trump highlighted some of the key works his administration had done since 2017, including "tax-cut reforms, slashing job-killing regulations". Trump also mentioned some of his biggest foreign policy achievements such as withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, re-negotiating the South Korea deal, replacing NAFTA with USMCA, and imposing tariffs on China.

"Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor and forge our common destiny," Trump said.

Trump also condemned the recent violence in Washington DC, where a group of riotous mob laid siege on the Capitol Hill building while a joint session to certify Biden's win was underway. Trump called the insurrection an "assault on the capital", saying it can never be tolerated. Trump, in his address, thanked some of the closest people he has had in the White House, including First Lady Melania, son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka. Trump also thanked his deputy Mike Pence and his family as well as his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, White House staff, and the cabinet. he further thanked the Secret Service, Marine One, and Air Force One teams.

