'We Were Attacked': Donald Trump Adds Wholly New Dimension To Covid Crisis Amid China Heat

In a bid to contain the Novel Coronavirus crisis and restore normalcy in the United States where COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people, the President, Donald Trump, has now seemingly turned up the heat on China to a wholly unprecedented level and said his country was 'attacked'. Trump further said that Coronavirus was an attack and wasn't just flu.

While addressing the reporters at his daily White House news conference on Wednesday Trump said, "We were attacked. This was an attack. This wasn't just the flu by the way. Nobody has ever seen anything like this, 1917 was the last time,"

When asked about the growing US national debt as a result of the multi-trillion dollar stimulus packages that his administration has come up with to help people and businesses in distress as a direct fallout of the pandemic, Trump replied by saying that the country has no choice left.

US had the greatest economy in the history

He added that the US is left with no choice and as a President, he is always concerned about everything. He also added that the US had the greatest economy in the history of the world which is better than China or any other place. "Over the last three years we have built it and then one day, they came and they said you have to close it. Now, we're going to open it again and we're going to be just as strong or stronger but you have to spend some money to get it back open," he said.

New positive cases continue to decline: Trump

Trump said the number of new positive cases continues to decline nationwide. "Fresh hotspots appear to be stabilising and they are going in the right direction. Cases in the Boston area are declining, the Chicago curve appears to have flattened and Detroit has passed its peak he informed. The aggressive strategy to battle the virus is working and that more states will soon be in a position to gradually and safely reopen," Trump said.

