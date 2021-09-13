'Don't Breathe 2' Starring Stephen Lang To Release In India In 4 Languages

Sony Pictures India via their social media handles announced the release date of the horror-thriller film Don't Breathe 2. The movie stars Stephen Lang is reprising his role from the original movie as the blind army veteran Norman Nordstrom. The movie is a sequel to the 2016 movie Don't Breathe and will be released in four different Indian languages in the country.

With the theatres slowly but steadily opening for the audience, various media houses are releasing their movies in India months after their international release. Don't Breathe 2 is all set to screen in theatres of India on September 17 and in four languages that are English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Taking to their Instagram, Sony Pictures India wrote, "Experience all the intensity, thrills, and horrors of #DontBreathe2 exclusively in movie theatres next Friday, September 17th. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Don't Breathe 2 was theatrically released in the United States last month

Don't Breathe 2 was released in theatres in the US on August 13, 2021. The sequel is produced by Álvarez, Sam Raimi, and Robert Tapert, and stars Stephen Lang, reprising his role as Norman Nordstrom / "The Blind Man", with Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace in supporting roles. The sequel takes place 8 years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Nordstrom is now raising a young girl names Pheonix who is the replacement of his dead daughter.

Sony Pictures India is also gearing for the release of their superhero film movie Venom 2 or Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States and India on October 1, 2021, after being delayed from an initial October 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie stars Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock / Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. In the film, Brock tries to reignite his career in journalism by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson), who becomes the host of an alien symbiote similar to Venom named Carnage.

Image: Sony Pictures India