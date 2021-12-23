'Don't Look Up' Release Date & Time: When Is Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer Coming To Netflix?

The 2021 American satirical science fiction comedy film, Don't Look Up. written, produced and directed by Adam McKay, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Both will be featured as two low-level astronomers attempting to warn mankind, via a media tour, about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.

Jennifer Lawrence, who has given a number of award-worthy performances in her career, will be seen playing one of the lead roles in the film. The actor has given many hits like The Hunger Games, X-Men: First Class, Silver Linings Playbook, ‘American Hustle, Serena, and Mother. Other actors in the cast include Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. The film, produced by Hyperobject Industries and Bluegrass Films, was set to be filmed in April 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and then lasted through February 2021.

Don't Look Up release date and time

The film began a limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021. The critics, giving mixed reviews, also praised the cast. The movie comes after McKay's latest hit Vice (2028) and The Big Short (2015). The movie has taken the filmmaker from a strictly comedic one to something very serious. The new dramedy drops on Netflix on December 24, just a day prior to Christmas. Don’t Look Up will come out at 12:01 am PT or 3:01 am ET. The film is 2 hours and 25 minutes long.

Don't Look Up was named as one of the top 10 films of 2021

National Board of Review and American Film Institute named the film as one of the top 10 films of 2021. Apart from that, Don't Look Up also received nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has also featured in Don't Look Up. He will be seen playing a 10 seconds cameo. As Netflix does not publically release the box office grosses, the film has made an estimated $260,000 from 500 theatres on its first day, and a total of $700,000 at its opening weekend.

Image: Instagram/@dontlookupfilm