'Don’t Worry Darling' Trailer: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles Stuck In 'crazy' Desert Utopia

Olivia Wilde directorial psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling finally dropped the trailer showing the twisted situation unfolding in the idealized community of Victory. The film features Oscar-nominated actor Florance Pugh opposite British singer-turned-actor Harry Styles. Apart from the thrilling and mysterious plotline, the film promises a cinematic treat with stunning visuals from the desert utopia.

Set in the 1950s, Pugh will be seen playing the role of Alice while Styles will portray Jack. The film also features Chris Pine as CEO Frank, a corporate visionary and motivational life coach, along with Gemma Chan playing Frank's partner Shelley and Wilde will be seen playing the role of Mary. Check out the Don't Worry Darling trailer below.

Don't Worry Darling trailer

The trailer starts off with Styles and Pugh enjoying themselves with their friends shedding a glimpse into their perfect and happy relationship. They are also seen sharing the words 'You and me' with each other indicating their unfaltering commitment to each other. The trailer further progresses to show the men of the town leaving to work for a top-secret Victory Project whilst asking their wives in return 'discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause'.

The same soon changes after Pugh began witnessing abnormal instances and stars questioning the cause, in particular, CEO Frank. The clip further shows Pugh risking her perfect home, relationship with Styles and her life to find out and expose the reality.

More on Don't Worry Darling

Director Olivia Wilde took to her Instagram to share the trailer and wrote, ''9 • 23 • 22 - only in theatres. I’m so proud of this team and can’t wait to show you what we made together. #dontworrydarling,'' In another post, she shared a BTS picture with Chris Pine with the caption, ''Don’t Worry Darling BTS of me and Chris Pine aka Frank aka holy sh*t wait til you see how good he is in this movie. I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for the excitement out there for the movie so far,''

She continued, ''I promise you will not be disappointed by this extraordinary cast and crew. Today is a big day for us. Congrats to the whole team. I love you guys. #dontworrydarling''. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@florencepugh