​​'Dragon Ball' Narrator Brice Armstrong Passes Away At 84 From Natural Causes

Hollywood News

'Dragon Ball' narrator, Brice Armstrong passes away from natural causes at the age of 86. He worked on other shows like 'Yu Yu Hakusho' and 'Lupin III'

​​Dragon Ball

The narrator of Dragon Ball, Brice Armstrong has recently passed away at the age of 84. The news of Armstrong's passing was confirmed by talent management group Mary Collins Agency. Armstrong passed away on January 10 due to natural causes according to the company that uploaded a Facebook post.

A 'legend' to the anime and gaming community

The Facebook post that was uploaded by the agency wrote that Brice had retired from voice acting back in 2009 and over the years lent his voice to the original Dragon Ball series as it narrator as well as brought the characters of Captain Ginyu and Lord Slug alive in Dragon Ball Z the remastered version. He also worked on shows like Yu Yu Hakusho, Lupin III, Case Closed and many many other titles.

According to the agency, Christopher Sabat, a Mary Collins Agency voice actor and founder of Okratron 5000 often worked with Armstrong and had described him as the kindest and funniest person he had ever known. The agency also added that iconic Star Wars actor James Earl Jones envied Armstrong's voice control and also said that while Armstrong had an ear for celebrity impressions he was probably best known for his work as the narrator of Dragon Ball.

Fans left saddened by the actors passing away, and have been flooding social media to offer their condolences and remind all of the people of the joys he brought.

