Dragon Ball Z: Goku Might No Longer Be Dragon Ball's Strongest Character

Goku is one of the strongest heroes in the Dragon Ball Z universe, but that may change in the next anime film. But according to television series, Goku is one of the strongest heroes and ​he is mainly the head of the pack. Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2018 became the highest-grossing anime films of all time. The series was based on a conclusion after the end with Universe 7 defeating Universe 11 in the Tournament of Power. Broly portrayed the role of an antagonist in the film. However, at the end of the film, Goku and Broly were no longer enemies. So, who is stronger than Goku?

Saiyan to be stronger than Goku

Goku's brother Vegeta is stronger than him. Even though they are brothers Vegeta is seen becoming more strong as per the recent film in 2018. There are a lot of enemies for Goku, the worst of which come in the form of Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu. Although it will be interesting to see how the future film would handle the character of various enemies and especially Broly. Here is the image of the Goku's Family and Broly.

The story will continue after the 131st episode of Dragon Ball Super. The television series previously ended, providing the anime franchise with plenty of additional source material for the future. There were several events featured the in-canon debut of the fan-favourite Broly, a long-lost Saiyan warrior who can transform into a Legendary Super Saiyan.

