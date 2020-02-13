'Drake And Josh' Actor Josh Peck To Reprise Tom Hanks’ Role In 'Turner & Hooch' Reboot

Josh Peck has reportedly been cast as the main lead for the remake of the 1989 buddy cop comedy Turner & Hooch. According to an entertainment portal, the series will have a 12-episode format for its initial season on Disney+. The original characters were immortalised by Tom Hanks and his pet dog and fans are excited about what the makers will bring to the upcoming series.

Drake and Josh fame actor Josh Peck to reprise Tom Hanks’ role

According to an entertainment portal, Josh will most likely play the role of US Marshal Scott Turner; this character was previously portrayed by Tom Hanks in the film. The upcoming reboot is helmed by Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and 20th Century Fox.

Just like the film, the series will have an hour-long episode that would revolve around Scott Turner and his dog. In the film, Peck inherits the pet dog and does not seem to care about him. However, as the story progresses, he realises that the dog can be the very thing he needs the most, a partner.

Matt is the writer and executive producer for Turner & Hooch, with Josh Levy being the co-executive producer. The 1989 movie starred Tom Hanks as Detective Scott Turner and Beasley as Hooch, the large, slobbery dog he reluctantly takes in following the murder of his long-time friend.

The film, which co-starred Mare Winningham and Craig T Nelson, was a box office hit, grossing approximately $71 million on a $13 million budget. It also became an enduring pop-culture staple, getting frequent references in other movies and TV shows.

However, this is not the first attempt at creating a reboot of the classic film. Earlier, an ABC half-hour pilot was produced by Touchstone TV. It starred Thomas Wilson as Detective Scott Turner and Beasley the Dog reprising the role. It aired under ABC’s Wonderful World of Disney banner in July 1990.

