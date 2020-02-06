Conor McGregor's Massive Impact Appreciated By Disney CEO After UFC 246 Fight

Conor McGregor is capable of selling a show with just his name in it. The former two-division champion of UFC is still the biggest prodigy of the MMA community. His massive return at UFC 246 showcased his immense popularity. Apart from notching a spectacular 40-second KO victory against Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor went on to break many more records in his latest fight. UFC 246 headlined by Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone is the most streamed live event in history. It was such a massive pay-per-view event that Bob Iger (CEO of Disney) analysed Conor McGregor’s impact on ESPN’s subscribers.

Also Read | Nate Diaz Wants Conor McGregor To Apologise After 'weak Performance' At UFC 246

UFC News: Disney CEO opens up about Conor McGregor’s effect

Bob Iger, the man who handles the whole of Walt Disney, acknowledged that Conor McGregor had a massive impact on ESPN’s subscribers with his UFC 246 return. According to Bob Iger, “Conor McGregor boosted ESPN+ subscriptions from 6.6 to 7.6 million.”

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasts Conor McGregor And Questions UFC's Decision

UFC News: What’s next for Conor McGregor?

The Irish gladiator has expressed his interest in fighting before the summer ends and he has a lot of names before him. Jorge Masvidal has been going crazy over a potential matchup with Conor McGregor. However, Conor has shown zero interest in fighting the BMF. In the meantime, Dana White has hinted at a ‘Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2’ showdown. Also, Conor called out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Conor McGregor Leads UFC Tributes For Lakers Legend After Tragedy

Also Read | UFC: Dominick Reyes Wants To Wear A Kobe Bryant Jersey During UFC 247 Fight Week

Also Read | UFC: Jorge Masvidal Destroys Donald Cerrone Within Two Rounds In 2017 UFC Throwback Video

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor)