'Dreamgirls' Cast Includes Beyonce, Eddie Murphy & Others; Know Their Characters

Released in the year 2006, the much-acclaimed Hollywood film, Dreamgirls heaped praises from fans and critics alike, as it follows the story of a trio of female soul singers, who face their own personal struggles, as they achieve success. Besides the film’s storyline, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the film. Here is everything you need to know about the film’s cast.

Also Read | Beyonce & Jay-Z Spotted With Twitter Ceo Jack Dorsey Cruising In Hamptons; Pics Inside

Beyonce as Deena Jones

In the movie, Beyonce plays the role of Deena Jones, who is among the members of the soul singing band. Beyonce's career in the music industry began as a part of the famous group, Destiny's Child. Destiny’s Child was a four-person singing group, consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson.

Together, the group has delivered several successful songs like No No No and Bills Bills Bills. Bills Bills Bills established Beyonce as the voice of Destiny's Child. Beyonce's character in the movie is inspired by Mowtown star, Diana Ross.

Also Read | From Beyonce's Pregnancy To Taylor's Breakup, Here Are The Most Iconic VMA Reveals

Eddie Murphy as James

Besides being an actor, Eddie Murphy is a comedian and a singer too. Some of his best-known works include Beverly Hills Cop series, Trading Places, The Nutty Professor and Dolemite Is My Name. In the movie, Eddie Murphy plays the role of James 'Thunder' Early, who is a raucous performer on the Rainbow label and is engaged in an adulterous affair with Dreams member Lorrell.

Jennifer Hudson as Effie White

Jennifer Hudson rose to prominence a finalist on the third season of American Idol. She made her debut with Dreamgirls, in which she plays the role of Effie White. In the movie, Jennifer’s character is inspired by Supremes member Florence Ballard, who manages to resurrect her failing career with the help of her friends. Jennifer Hudson is famous for her songs like Remember Me and JHUD.

Also Read | From Beyonce's Pregnancy To Taylor's Breakup, Here Are The Most Iconic VMA Reveals

Jamie Foxx as Curtis Taylor

Jamie Foxx, who is known for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the biographical film Ray, plays the role of Curtis Taylor in Dreamgirls. In the movie, Jamie Foxx plays the role of a Cadillac dealer-turned-record executive who establishes the Rainbow Records label. His character in the movie shows ruthless ambition in his quest to make his black artists household names with white audiences. James is famous for his performances in movies like Jarhead and The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Also Read | Beyonce & Jay-Z Spotted With Twitter Ceo Jack Dorsey Cruising In Hamptons; Pics Inside

(Image credits: YouTube screengrabs from Matheus Adamatti, Sagitarianoo, NJS RADIO, ItsMusicallyLyrical Channels)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.