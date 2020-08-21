From Beyonce's Pregnancy To Taylor's Breakup, Here Are The Most Iconic VMA Reveals

The MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs have witnessed a few iconic moments over the year which have been in the minds of people for a really long time. A few of these performances were used as a platform for major announcements by the international pop stars.

A few artists give out life-altering performances while a few others became the epitome of a controversy. Here is a look at a list of famous moments on the VMAs stage where a major secret was revealed by the audience.

Famous events on VMAs stage

Beyonce's pregnancy

1. Beyonce’s pregnancy moment is one of the most remembered events of the MTV VMAs stage. In the year 2011, she made her pregnancy announcement in the middle of the event. When Beyonce walked the red carpet, she gave out a hint by posing with both hands on her stomach. However, it was not taken as a confirmation by the audience or media. Later, she performed an entire energetic set on the stage which was followed by a proper announcement. She unbuttoned her glittery blazer and stroked her tummy, revealing that it is a baby bump.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift controversy

2. In the year 2009, Kanye West snatched away Taylor Swift’s mic when she was delivering her acceptance speech on receiving the Best Female Video award. Kanye West publically announced that Beyonce deserved the award which clearly left Taylor Swift shaking at the unbelievable disrespect. Kanye West was reportedly asked to leave right after and Beyonce had no clue something of this sort was about to happen.

Fifth Harmony controversy

3. Fifth Harmony band has been an epitome of drama and controversy for a really long time. Camilla Cabello announced her exit from the band in the year 2016. At the VMA awards of 2017, Fifth Harmony (which was now a four-women group) took a dig at Camilla through their controversial performance. At the beginning of the performance, under the dim light, five women could be seen standing together only for one to be pulled off the stage with force, just before the lyrics began. The performance was considered disgraceful even though Fifth Harmony tried to justify it.

Eminem's Real Slim Shady moment

4. In the year 2000, Eminem gave out a career-defining performance by placing a few look-alikes. The line, “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up”, became an iconic and famous line after this performance. His performance started outside the auditorium and he walked in while rapping all the way. He was followed by a huge crowd, full of people who looked like him. One of the most iconic moments on stage.

Taylor Swift-Harry Styles controversial moment

5. In the year 2013, Taylor Swift had another controversial moment at the VMAs. When her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, was on the stage giving his acceptance speech, Taylor Swift was seen mouthing “Shut The F*** Up” to her girl pal Selena Gomez who was sitting right next to her. She also took a dig at Harry while she was receiving her award for the Best Female Video category.

