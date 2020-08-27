Beyonce & Jay-Z Spotted With Twitter Ceo Jack Dorsey Cruising In Hamptons; Pics Inside

Beyonce and Jay-Z were recently spotted cruising with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The couple, along with their kids were clicked by paparazzi while they were cruising the luxe waterways of the Hamptons. Take a look at the pictures of Beyonce, Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey that are doing the rounds on social media.

Beyonce & Jay-Z with Twitter Ceo in Hamptons

Image Credits: Beyonce fan club - Beyonce News Instagram

In the above picture, Jay-Z is spotted sipping rose wine with Jack Dorsey. While Jay-Z wore a simple casual tee, Jack was also seen in a simple black tee. Jack Dorsey's quarantine beard is unmissable here.

Also Read | Beyonce unveils new video for her much-acclaimed song 'Brown Skin Girl'; watch

Image Credits: Beyonce fan club - Beyonce News Instagram

In this picture, one can spot Beyonce carrying her youngest daughter Rumi Carter. The Best Thing I Ever Had singer stunned in a white shirt paired with short denim pants. She also sported the outdoor look with a brownish hat. Rumi was styled in a simple green sweatshirt and shorts.

Also Read | From Beyonce's pregnancy to Taylor's breakup, here are the most iconic VMA reveals

Apart from Jay-Z and Beyonce, a couple of their friends were also spotted on the Yacht. The power couple's twins and seven-year-old daughter can also be seen in some photos. Take a look at some more pictures of their vacation in Hamptons.

Also Read | Pitch Perfect's Barden Bellas recreate Beyonce's 'Love on Top' for UNICEF; Watch video

Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl

Beyonce recently released a new video of her song Brown Skin Girl. The star posted the video on YouTube on August 24, Monday. The music video features her daughter Blue Ivy, former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, along with Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and many more. The singer's daughter has also contributed to the opening and closing of the track.

The video is directed by Jenn Nkiru. It features Beyoncé, while the rest of the video's stars are seen in a series of dazzling shots and outfits. The video has been garnering loads of praise from fans. The video has received over four million views and 378K likes. Watch the video below.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi reacts to allegations of 'Pachtaoge' being 'stolen' from Beyonce's 'Mine'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.