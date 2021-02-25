Drew Barrymore Deeply Empathizes With Britney, Reveals She Can Relate To Her

Ever since the New York Times-produced documentary Framing Britney Spears released, a number of people have come out and spoken in the singer's favour. Recently, Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore opened up about her feelings about the Britney Spears fiasco and the pop icon’s ordeal. Barrymore revealed that she deeply empathizes with Spears over the perils of childhood stardom.

Drew Barrymore deeply empathizes with Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where she opened up about her own struggles. The actor revealed that she too tasted fame at a young age, which adversely impacted her life, much like the struggles of Britney. She further spoke about how people refuse to see young celebrities as “human” and become insensitive and critical towards them.

Here is what she said:

“I have so much empathy toward so many people. I'm sure that people look on and think, 'These party girls, these privileges, how dare they have feelings about any of this? They've put themselves out there, they've asked for this—it's fair fu***** game.' And I just go, 'They're humans. They're just humans'", Barrymore said.

Drew Barrymore's debut was in the television movie Altered States, in 1980. Barrymore further revealed that she was put in an institution by her mother for psychiatric help. She revealed that like some of the celebrities who have spoken out about being institutionalised, she too was put in one. The actor talked about how different psychiatric hospitals are from how they are advertised.

"It's hard to grow up in front of people. It's just hard. I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric and you couldn't mess around in there. If you did, you'd get thrown either in the padded room or get put in stretcher restraints and tied up.

Britney Spears' documentary

The documentary is a collaboration between New York Times journalists Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss along with Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Mary Robertson. The documentary goes into Britney Spear's career, her conservatorship, and the subsequent #FreeBritney moment that gained immense traction on many social media platforms. Framing Britney also sheds light on Britney Spears' childhood.

Image credits: Still from Framing Britney and Drew Barrymore IG

