Drew Barrymore Pens Sweet Note Expressing Happiness Over Britney Spears’ Fairytale Wedding

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are the new power couples of Hollywood. The duo exchanged vows with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony in California on June 9. Britney and Sam's wedding was a star-studded event with many Hollywood celebrities in attendance. Among the big names who witnessed Britney Spears and Sam's union were Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and many more.

Post the couple's wedding, several glimpses from the dreamy affairs are constantly surfacing online. Recently, American actor Drew Barrymore took to her social media handle and shared some unseen candid moments from the couple's wedding. Along with the pictures, Drew also penned a heartfelt note expressing her happiness over Britney's 'intrepid journey'.

Drew Barrymore pens a heartfelt note post Britney Spears' wedding

On Saturday, Drew Barrymore took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's fairytale wedding. The talk show presenter shared some fun moments with her girl gang as she was all dolled up in a brown-coloured outfit. Drew also revealed that the wedding reminded her of her previous royal role as Danielle in the 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story.

She wrote in the caption, "What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did! I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!".

Here, take a look at the post-

Britney Spears shares unseen pics from her wedding

On Saturday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen glimpses of her wedding. Sharing the pictures, Spears penned a long note expressing all that happened throughout the day of her wedding. Moreover, she talked about the 'incredible' people who came to her wedding.

Britney wrote, "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊 … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

Take a look at the post-

Image: AP/Instagram@britneyspears