Last Updated:

Drew Barrymore Pens Sweet Note Expressing Happiness Over Britney Spears’ Fairytale Wedding

Recently, American actor Drew Barrymore took to her social media space and shared some unseen candid moments from Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Drew Barrymore

Image: AP/Instagram@britneyspears


American singer-songwriter Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are the new power couples of Hollywood. The duo exchanged vows with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony in California on June 9. Britney and Sam's wedding was a star-studded event with many Hollywood celebrities in attendance. Among the big names who witnessed Britney Spears and Sam's union were Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and many more. 

Post the couple's wedding, several glimpses from the dreamy affairs are constantly surfacing online. Recently, American actor Drew Barrymore took to her social media handle and shared some unseen candid moments from the couple's wedding. Along with the pictures, Drew also penned a heartfelt note expressing her happiness over Britney's 'intrepid journey'.

Drew Barrymore pens a heartfelt note post Britney Spears' wedding

On Saturday, Drew Barrymore took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's fairytale wedding. The talk show presenter shared some fun moments with her girl gang as she was all dolled up in a brown-coloured outfit. Drew also revealed that the wedding reminded her of her previous royal role as Danielle in the 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story. 

READ | Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's official wedding pics; A look at couple's dreamy ceremony

She wrote in the caption, "What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did! I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!".

READ | Britney Spears spends gala time with Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton at her wedding

Here, take a look at the post-

Britney Spears shares unseen pics from her wedding

On Saturday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen glimpses of her wedding. Sharing the pictures, Spears penned a long note expressing all that happened throughout the day of her wedding. Moreover, she talked about the 'incredible' people who came to her wedding.

READ | Britney Spears & Sam Asghari obtain restraining order against singer's ex Jason Alexander

Britney wrote, "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄   … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊 … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

Take a look at the post-

Image: AP/Instagram@britneyspears

READ | Britney Spears shares UNSEEN pics from wedding with Sam Asghari as she makes a confession
READ | Paris Hilton says she skipped DJ gig for Prez Joe Biden to attend Britney Spears' wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND