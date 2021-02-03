'Drowning Love' Ending Explained; Does Kōichirō Die In The End?

Drowning Love is also known as Drowning Knife or Oboreru Knife in Japanese. The Japanese film is based on a Manga by the name Oboreru Knife. The ending of the 2016 film had confused a lot of its viewers. Read further to read the ending of Drowning Love in detail.

Also Read | 'The Kid Detective' Ending Explained; Know Who Killed Patrick And Why?

Drowning Love ending explained

Drowning Love features Nana Komatsu, Masaki Suda, Daiki Shigeoka and Mone Kamishiraishi in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Masaki Suda and Nana Komatsu's characters KÅichirÅ Hasegawa and Natsume Mochizuki. Natsume is shown a Teen idol in Tokyo who has to give up on her career who moves to her father's hometown in of Ukigumo as her parents have decided to aid her ailing grandfather inn in the small town. Soon she meets Koi who is a young heir of an influential family. She starts developing feelings for him and the story revolves around how dangerous her life gets.

Image source: Still from Drowning Love

Also Read | 'Below Zero' Ending Explained: Know The Ending Of This Thrilling Spanish Flick

She later faces a lot of scenarios where she meets people in the town who do not have good intentions for her. Natsume is very attractive and many men are interested in her but that leads to sexual assault attempts on her which lead to her traumatic life. The film questions sexuality, adult desires & roles assigned to various people of the society. The plot also focuses on the middle part on her supportive relationship with Katsutoshi Otomo played by Daiki Shigeoka. When everyone starts avoiding her due to her dark past, her classmate who loves her decides to be by her side.

Image source: Still from Drowning Love

Also Read | 'John And The Hole' Ending Explained: What Happens To John? Here Are All Details

ou and Kana killed the rapist/stalker for harming Natsume. The three decide to keep it a secret so as to avoid the past affecting her future career. The Audience has been wondering if Kou dies in the end. This is because the film showcases a scene from Natsume's film where she is seen riding a bike with an actor which is exactly how she spent her time with Koi. When the actor suddenly because Koi in the scene was her hint for Koi to tell him that she still loves him. The two couldn't be together because of how the incident had disturbed them. Kou felt guilty as he couldn't protect his woman and thus thought he doesn't deserve her. However, he always wanted her to shine bright like a star and fulfil her dreams.

Also Read | 'My Fair Lady' Ending: What Happens To Eliza Doolittle At The End Of 'My Fair Lady'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.