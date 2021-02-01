'My Fair Lady' Ending: What Happens To Eliza Doolittle At The End Of 'My Fair Lady'?

My Fair Lady is one of the most popular musical stage plays around the world. It has been translated and performed in several languages. The musical is based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 play Pygmalion. The most popular version of it is the 1964 movie of the same name starring Audrey Hepburn in the lead role. The plot of the play revolves around the central character Eliza Dolittle who is a cockney flower girl. She takes speech lessons from professor Henry Higgins, a phonetician, so that she may pass as a lady.

The critics have also called it the perfect musical. A lot of people are still confused about the ending of My Fair Lady movie and have been left with questions like What happens to Eliza Doolittle at the end of My Fair Lady? Does Eliza end up with Higgins? Many people have also been looking online-Do they end up together in My Fair Lady? For all the people who are confused about the ending, here My Fair Lady ending has been explained.

My Fair Lady ending explained

In the movie, professor Higgins visits his mother’s house in the ending of My Fair Lady where he finds Eliza. She then declares to him that she no longer needs him. Professor Higgins then walks home and comes to a realisation that he has grown attached to Eliza. At his house, he emotionally reviews the recording hat he made when Eliza had first come to him for lessons. He then hears his own harsh words. Suddenly, Eliza comes to his house. Professor Higgins gets happy on their reunion but suppressing that joy, he asks her “Eliza ... Where the devil are my slippers?”

What happens to Eliza Doolittle at the end of My Fair Lady?

Eliza Doolittle feels insulted in the My Fair Lady ending because she does not get any credit for her success. She packs up and leaves Higgins house. She also tells Higgins that she no longer needs him. However, she comes back to his house in the final moments of the play.

Does Eliza end up with Higgins? Do they end up together in My Fair Lady?

The ending of My Fair Lady received mixed responses from audiences. The ending came across as heartbreaking for many as it contrasted the strong woman image of Eliza in the movie. However, the character and the musical is still loved by people around the world.

Image Credits: Loecsen Youtube

