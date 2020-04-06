Duffy Shares Her Rape Ordeal To ‘help Others Who Have Suffered The Same’; Read

The Welsh pop-star Duffy has made some shocking revelations. Earlier, according to a global news agency report claimed that the singer states she was raped, drugged and held captive for weeks. However, Duffy came out in the open with it now as she wanted her "dark" story to inspire "others who have suffered the same".

Singer Duffy reveals the harrowing details of her rape case

Duffy, whose full name is Aimee Duffy, revealed the harrowing details in a post on her official web page. She said that she was drugged in a restaurant on her birthday and was held captive in her own home before being kidnapped. In February, the first details of Duffy's rape case were brought out in the open by none other than Duffy herself on a web page with further details later as to how it happened.

Singer Duffy wrote, "It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country. I can't remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn't look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him".

She also added that her perpetrator had made "veiled confessions of wanting to kill me". The singer said she did not know how she got "the strength to endure those days". Later, Duffy fleed from her captor but did share how. She, however, said that "cannot remember getting home".

Sharing her experience on the web page, Duffy wrote, "I hope it comforts you to feel less ashamed if you feel alone. I am no longer ashamed that something deeply hurt me, anymore. I believe that if you speak from the heart within you, the heart within others will answer. As dark as my story is, I do speak from my heart, for my life, and for the life of others, who have suffered the same".

She added that initially she was even scared of going to the police but eventually confided in a female officer after someone threatened to "out" her story.

Talking about it further, singer Duffy revealed that she had lived alone for 10 years and was at a "high risk of suicide" after the kidnapping ordeal. However, she said that now she could leave it all behind after going a treatment under a psychologist. She also thanked the latter for helping her overcome the trauma. Although she said she would release some of her works very soon, she doubted if she would be the person people knew her to be.

