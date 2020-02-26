Grammy Winner Duffy Makes Shocking Revelation; Says She Was Drugged, Raped, & Held Captive

Aimee Anne Duffy, a Welsh singer and Grammy winner recently opened up about the reason why she disappeared for so long. Taking to Instagram, Duffy spoke about the dark secret which she has been hiding for a long time. She penned down an emotional and disturbing chapter of her life on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Duffy wrote that she doesn’t know why she chose to openly about talk about it now. She reached out to her fans who were wondering why Duffy suddenly disappeared. She said that she spoke about it first to a journalist who was trying to reach her past summer. The Mercy singer revealed that she was drugged, raped, and held captive for a few days.

Duffy further added that she is fine now. She said that she managed to survive the dark incident but the recovery and healing process took quite some time. She also added that she has been 'wanting to see the sunlight' for the entire last decade and the sun shines brightly for her now.

Duffy also explained that she didn’t wish to show how sad she was, to the entire world. However, she also asserted on how her heart is healing now. Duffy also mentioned that she will post a few spoken interviews on her Instagram page which will answer everyone’s questions.

Have a look at Duffy’s post here:

Duffy was also seen thanking her fans for their kindness over the years. Duffy began her singing career by signing a record contract with A&M Records in the year 2007. She has given hit singles like Rockferry and Mercy. Duffy also became the first Welch woman to feature on UK Singles Chart since 1983. She has won three Brit Awards and one Grammy Award.

