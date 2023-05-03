Dune 2 Trailer: Timothee Chalamet Faces Austin Butler In His Quest For Freedom | Watch

The first trailer for the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune 2 has been released. The trailer gives a glimpse into how Timothée Chalamet's character Paul Atreides is taking to his training under the Fremen, whom he is prophesied to lead in the future. Moreover, the trailer introduces new characters, played by the Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler, Black Widow star Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

The trailer begins with Paul talking to Chani (Zendaya) about swimming on Caladan. Chani does not believe him, as water is scarce on the planet Arrakis. The trailer then gives a glimpse of Paul being successful in riding the lethal sandworms viewers were introduced to in Dune: Part One. The Avengers star Stellan Skarsgard is also seen reprising his role as the prime antagonist, Vladimir Harkonnen. The Dune 2 trailer also gives a glimpse into a mano-a-mano fight between Timothee and Austin's characters. Check out the trailer below.

The official synopsis of Dune 2

“This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," reads the official synopsis for Dune 2. It continues with, "Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee". The Dune films are based on the sci-fi series by writer Frank Herbert.

The cast of Dune 2

Dune 2 will mark the return of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin in their respective roles. Florence Pugh will be seen in the film as Princess Irulan, the daughter of the galactic emperor Shaddam IV, which will be played by Christopher Walken. Moreover, Austin Butler will play the role of the antagonist Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Dennis Villeneuve returns to the director's chair. Dune 2 will be released on November 3, later this year.