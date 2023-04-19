Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Dating? Know All About The Alleged Hollywood Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet might be the latest couple on the block and the internet is abuzz with rumours. A source has now confirmed the exact relationship status that the model and actor share. From spotting her car at his residence to the duo being at Coachella at the same time, the internet is keeping a close eye on their whereabouts.

The first buzz of the latest Hollywood romance started a week back. On April 13, Kylie Jenner’s car was spotted entering Timothee's residence. Though neither the model nor the actor was photographed together, the internet was sure that she had been visiting the Dune actor. The pictures surfaced online and started the rumour mills running.

As per Entertainment Tonight reports, a source close to Kylie has now revealed the truth behind the alleged Hollywood romance. It is being said that “They are keeping things casual at this point. It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.” The source also added that Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothee and it feels different from her “past relationships.”

Both Kylie and Timothee attended the recent Coachella music festival but were not snapped together. The source informed that Kylie did not want to make an appearance with Timothee in public just yet. It is being said that Kylie was just having fun and chilling with friends during Coachella. Talking about how the actor and model met, the source revealed that Timothee is friends with Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner which made her get easily acquainted with him.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's past relationships

Kylie Jenner and Timothee have had an illustrious dating history. Kylie was dating rapper Travis Scott. The two share two children, Stormi and Aire. Timothee has also been linked with his Bones and All co-star, Taylor Russell. He was also rumoured to be dating Nigerian model, Sarah Talabi. The actor has never confirmed or denied these link-ups.