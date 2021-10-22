'Dune' Releases: Check Release Time, How & When To Watch Film And Other Details

The wait is finally over for all the fans who were eagerly awaiting the release of Timothee Chalamet's highly-anticipated epic science fiction film, Dune, as they can now enjoy the film on different digital platforms.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, and consists of an ensemble cast of actors namely Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem in pivotal roles.

When is Dune coming out?

After a couple of delays, the Dune release date was set for October 21, 2021 along with a theatrical release on the same date. As the movie has been set to release in two parts, the first part has been released in the USA on October 21, 2021. The movie received positive reviews from the audience after it was premiered at the Venice and New York film festivals and collected over $100 million at box offices across Europe and Asia. In the UK, the film will be released on October 22, 2021 while in Australia, it will be released on December 2, 2021.

Dune release time

HBO Max had a special preview of the film on October 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET while simultaneously being released in the theatres.

Where to watch Dune movie?

The movie released on HBO max as well as in the theatres on October 21, 2021. The fans will need to have an ad-free membership of HBO Max to watch the movie.

How much HBO Max subscription costs?

For those who do not have an ad-free membership of HBO max, they need to get a subscription of $15 a month to watch the movie on the release day. No extra payments will be added to the cost.

Where was Dune filmed 2021?

Most parts of the movie have been filmed on the ocean planet of Caladan and the desert planet Arrakis. On the other hand, the principal photography was filmed at Standlandet in Norway, Wadi Rum in Jordan, Abu Dhabi and Budapest in Hungary, as reported by Latlong.

Watch Dune Trailer-

Image: Dune Official Poster/Warner Bros Pictures