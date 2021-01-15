Dustin Diamond's Net Worth That You Must Check Out | Read Details

Dustin Diamond was reported to be hospitalized earlier this week. While talking to TMZ, his team told that he complained of feeling pain all over his body, which led to immediate hospitalization and testing. There is no official report on the diagnoses yet but there are concerns of it being stage 4 cancer. "He's undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home," explained his rep. "By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable."

Dustin Diamond Net Worth, Biography, Movies

Dustin Diamond, more popularly known as Screech from Saved by the Bell, set foot into the industry at the age of 11. After his multiple appearances as a series regular throughout the seasons from 1988 to 1992, Diamond bid adieu to the show to venture into stand-up comedy. Although he hasn't found much luck in acting again, he has appeared in several reality TV shows like The Weakest Link, Celebrity Boxing 2, Celebrity Fit Club, Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling and Celebrity Big Brother, where he found the most fame.

Apart from his consistent appearances in TVs and movies, Diamond has even written a rather scandalous book on his experience in Saved by the Bell called Behind the Bell. He has also reportedly tried his luck to venture into the real estate market but to no avail. Throughout his career, it is evident that Diamond has experimented in several lines of the field. Not too long ago, Diamond had even started his own alternative metal band called Salty The Pocketknife where he wrote most of the music and played the bass. After being in the industry for nearly 30 years, Dustin Diamond has reportedly accumulated an estimated $300,000 in wealth through his appearances in reality TV and of course, his popular sitcom. He was reportedly paid $120,000 to appear on Celebrity Fight Club.

