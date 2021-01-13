Dustin Diamond Aka 'Screech' Admitted To Hospital With Possible Cancer: Report

Saved By the Bell fame Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized, however, the reason of his illness has not been detected yet. On Tuesday, January 12, TMZ reported that Dustin has been rushed to a hospital in Florida over complaints of ‘feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease. E! News states that the representative of the actor claims that doctors believe a cancer diagnosis is ‘likely’, however, test are yet being conducted to determine the exact cause.

A spokesperson of the actor confirmed to TheWrap that Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized, however, they refrained from providing any update on his condition. Currently, Dustin’s medical team are running tests to find out the reason for his illness. Although cancer is the suspected prognosis, none of the actor’s representatives have given official confirmation yet. The reason for him being hospitalised is yet unclear and fans of the star are waiting for an official health update of the actor.

Dustin began his acting career as a child. He became a household name after essaying the nerdy yet lovable Samuel aka Screech Powers on the television show Saved by the Bell. Diamond continued to play the role for almost 13 years. Last November a resurgence in ‘Saved by the bell’ rebooted a 10-episode season. The revival show included all the main stars of the nostalgic show that ran from 1989 to 1992 except for Diamond. Fans and critics were left disappointed by the decision of making the reboot without Screech.

Back in 2009, Dustin Diamond published an inside story of the cast from his point of view in the book, Behind the Bell. The book paints an unflattering portrait of Dustin’s acquaintances and their alleged behind-the-scenes behaviour. The book had many fabricating salacious stories which were later disclaimed by him for he blamed the ghost-writer for much of the book’s content. Dustin Diamond last made an appearance onscreen in the American live-action television series Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell. Now, the news of his illness has left many saddened. Fans are eager to receive an official health update of the actor.

