When Miley Cyrus Allegedly Climbed Up A Famous Hollywood Landmark Naked; Details Inside

Hannah Montana actor Miley Cyrus took to Instagram Stories to reveal what appears to be a fairly intimate detail from the time she attended a party along with her rockstar friend, Wayne Coyne, in order to celebrate his 59th birthday. As per a report on Yahoo Entertainment, the 28-year-old actor, singer and songwriter, through one of her Instagram story pictures, spoke about the time when she climbed onto the top of the Roosevelt Hotel sans any clothing. The post, which is a part of Miley Cyrus' Instagram stories, has since expired.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Taking Cher's Hatred As A 'compliment'

The contents of that image:

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Uses THIS Unusual Interior Decor Item For Her LA Mansion

As per a report on E! News, one of the pictures featuring the 'Flaming Lips" frontman saw the two looking exhausted and probably incapable of any form of physical exertion while standing right in front of Madame Tussauds Hollywood, during what seemed to be the early hours of the morning. The next in the list of Miley Cyrus photos on Instagram, as per the very same report, saw the 59-year-old and the Cyrus leaning in on each other while the latter was dressed up in a sweater that featured the central characters of the Despicable Me film series, namely the Minions. The report claimed that the picture was shared along with the caption, "Standing on Hollywood Blvd morning after a rager," which was accompanied by the phrase "I climbed the Roosevelt sign naked." Given that the library of Miley Cyrus photos sees her using her unique sense of humour in numerous posts, one cannot possibly guarantee that there's any truth to that claim.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Admits That She Would Kiss Harry Styles Over Justin Bieber; Watch Video

Miley Cyrus songs and discography:

Miley Cyrus has released a total of four albums in the last five years, namely Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz (2015), Younger Now (2017), She Is Coming (2019) and Plastic Hearts (2020). A majority of those songs are considered to be cryptic notes to her friends and family members. One such example is a single known as Wrecking Ball, which was alleged to be a note to Liam Hemsworth years before the two had tied the knot and parted ways from each other months later.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Upcoming 'Metallica' Cover To Feature Elton John And Chad Smith; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.