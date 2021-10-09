Dwayne Johnson A.k.a. The Rock Turns Rapper, Makes His Rap Debut With 'Face Off'; Watch

Dwayne Johnson recently left his fans delighted when he dropped in the latest rap video called Face Off in which he was seen showcasing his rap skills on the camera.

Many fans took to Dwayne John’s latest video and stated how much they loved his performance while there were a couple of fans who thought that the actor should just stick to acting and wrestling.

Dwayne Johnson’s Face-Off released

Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the official video clip of his latest rap debut named Face Off. In the video, he can be seen performing the rap in style.

In the caption, he stated how he was humbled and grateful to make his rap debut with the hip hop kings and even gave a shout-out to the hip hop community for all the love. He even urged his fans to watch his new video and provide them with a link to it. He wrote, “Black & Samoan in my veins, my cultures’ bangin’ with Strange…”Grateful and humbled to make my rap debut with these hip hop kings as I was just trying to deliver a rhythm, flow, energy & intensity that didn’t suck Huge grateful shout to the hip hop community for all the luv & music fans for all your HYPE reactions And finally, THANK YOU to my brother, the GOAT @therealtechn9ne for coming up with this big crazy idea of wanting me to drop some Rock gasoline bars on the fire with my #StrangeMusic USO’s @TheRealKingIso @_joey_cool. We made the MF’n ANTHEM HYPE song.” (sic)

Many fans took to Dwayne Johnson’s video on Instagram and dropped in fire emojis to depict how his performance was full of fire. Many fans were also left amazed with his rap debut and added shocking face emojis in the comments. Some of them also mentioned how handsome he looked in the video while others added heart emojis in the comments to express their love for him. Some fans also gave negative reactions to Dwayne John’s performance in the video and advised him to stick to acting and wrestling. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Dwyane Johnson’s latest rap video, Face Off.

Image: AP