Dwayne Johnson Shares Fun Fact About Fishing; Fans Call It 'great Catch'

Dwayne Johnson recently gave a sneak peek of his fish farm to all his fans and also revealed how he has been raising a variety of fishes over the years. Many fans were thrilled to watch Dwyane Johnson’s video on social media and shared heart emojis to thank the actor for the fishing tip.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen showcasing a big fish from his fish farm. He then depicted a glimpse of the inside part of the fish while sharing an interesting fact about the same.

Dwyane Johnson’s fishing tip for fans

In the caption, he shared a fishing fact and revealed what happens when people catch a fish. He even shared what one must keep in mind while catching a fish. He wrote, “Beautiful color on this 5-6 pounder! She nailed the hell outta the perch color Shad Boss I was working along the shoreline. When we catch fish, keep in mind that when they put up a fight they build up lactic acid and their stress hormones go up - like “fight or flight” so I put them back gently and get them moving to get oxygen back in their gills since it’s a shock to their systems. They always turn around and wink at me as they swim away as if to say “thank you homie”. You’re welcome Been raising a variety of fish on my farm for over a decade now and love all my babies.” (sic)

Many fans took to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram video and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their amazement. A fan reacted to his video clip by stating how it was ‘a great catch’ and shared a hands-down emoji next to it. Some fans also mentioned how lucky the fish was while others added fire emojis to depict how the video was full of fire. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s latest Instagram video clip.

Dwayne Johnson recently shared another video clip while he was fishing on his farm. In the caption, he stated, “She put up a helluva fight but eventually she surrendered to big daddy.. At least that’s my story and I’m sticking to it” and wished for his fans to enjoy their weekend. Take a look-

Image: AP