Dwayne Johnson Aka 'The Rock' Enjoys 'fun Pool Day' With His Kids; See Pics

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock recently posted a cute photo of himself with his two kids as they enjoyed some quality time together in the pool. He further referred to their trio as ‘two tornados and one beast.’

Numerous celebrity artists, as well as, his fans swamped his social media post with hearts and even referred to the actor as ‘the boss.’

Dwayne Johnson's 'fun pool day' with his kids

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture in which he can be seen holding his two kids in both hands wrapped in towels with a gleeful smile on their faces. In the caption, he revealed how a fun pool day for him looked like and wrote, “Fun pool day. Which equates to “daddy jump in but you’re not allowed to take your shirt off, so catch yourself a farmers tan around your neck and then you have to carry us everywhere because the grass is lava” Life is good today, hands full.” (sic)

Naz Tokio was left in splits after seeing Dwayne Johnson’s post and stated ‘Tornadoes and a Beast” That would be an amazing cartoon’ and even added laughing emojis next to it. Many fans also expressed their amazement and added hearts and fire emojis in the comments. Some fans dropped in laughing emojis n the comments while others hoped for him to have a fun and beautiful day with the kids. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s latest Instagram post.

Dwayne Johnson also posted a video clip on the occasion of Mexican Independence Day and further felt grateful to his business partners. The video clip depicted a beautiful glimpse of the actor meeting his partner’s family and greeting them on Mexican Independence Day. In the caption, he wrote, “Viva Mexico 🇲🇽! Its Mexican Independence Day, signifying “a day of hope” and national independence and pride. Personally, I want to celebrate and thank The Lopez Family, our amazing Teremana partners and co-owners along with our entire team at Distileria Teremana de Agave. The Lopez family has been in the agave growing and tequila making business for decades and we are very grateful for their partnership and friendship.” (sic). Watch the video ahead:

Image: Instagram/@therock