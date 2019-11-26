Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart's Hilarious Picture Creates A Lot Of Buzz

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as The Rock, is all set to burn the box office with his upcoming movie Jumanji: The Next Level. The first trailer of this adventure drama was released on July 1, 2019. The lead actors, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, undoubtedly share a strong bond. While promoting the adventure film, fans got to see the Tom and Jerry off-screen chemistry between The Rock and Kevin.

The Jumanji stars have shared many hilarious and interesting videos of each other on their social media accounts during the course of the promotion, which is making their fans laugh out loud. First, they shared a quarrel video of their fight being recorded in each other's cameras, and then it was Kevin Escobar ( Kevin Hart pretending to be Pablo Escobar in the hilarious video) with his flowy shirt wanting Dwayne Johnson to go to the pool with him.

The former WWE superstar has recently shared a funny picture on his Instagram account of him and Kevin Hart that is making his followers laugh out loud. The picture shows Kevin Hart bigger and bulkier than The Rock himself. Dwayne's small and humourous three-word caption makes the post an absolute delight for the netizens. He said, " Now I understand" following it with a laughter emoji.

Other than DJ and Kevin Hart, Jumanji: The Next Level also stars Jack Black and Nick Jonas with two new joiners in the sequel movie; Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. The movie is going to be released on December 13, 2019. Currently, all the actors of the movie are in Mexico for promotions.

