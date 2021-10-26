Dwayne Johnson Does A Samoan Dance To Wish 'Mama Rock' On Her Birthday; Watch

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson seemingly share a close and loving bond with his mother, Ata Johnson. The actor often pens heartfelt notes for his mother and has been vocal about her life struggles. As his mother grew a year older, the former wrestler shared a video from her birthday celebration. He also gave some insights into the traditional Samoan dance, Taualuga, which he and his mother did on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson shared a small video from his mother's birthday celebration. In the video, The Rock was seen shaking a leg with his mother on a Samoan traditional song, while being surrounded by their family members. He also showered her with some cash as she danced on the soft rhythm. Sharing the video, Dwayne Johnson wished his mother on her birthday.

He wrote, "Graceful. Happy Birthday “Mama Rock” @atajohnson. We had a beautiful birthday celebrating my mom as she was surrounded by love, appreciation and blessings." He further explained the Samoan traditional dance and wrote, "Here she’s beautifully dancing our Samoan “Taualuga” which is our culture's traditional and highly respected dance. Customary to throw money as I did at my mom - and my dance, “Aiuli” is a sign of respect and pride - and then stand back let her be the main focus and attention. (we let our youngest daughter throw fake money)." The Red Notice actor further shared how he is grateful to be his mother's son. He penned, "I often use the word MANA when describing energy and emotions. This is mana. You feel it. Happy Birthday Mom. We love you and we’re so grateful you were born. Cheeeehooo!!!"

Dwayne Johnson on her mother's life struggles

Dwayne Johnson has often shared his mother has been through a lot. From cancer to suicide attempts, the actor has been vocal about his mother's struggles and always praises her for staying strong throughout her life. On the occasion of mother's day, this year, Johnson penned a heartfelt note for his mom and shared he is lucky have her as his mother. He also wrote, "I always say if you gotta a good mom, then you have a real shot at turning out to be a decent human being."

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson is set to make his debut in the DC Extended Universe. He will soon star in the upcoming film Black Adam. The actor also has the Netflix film Red Notice in his kitty. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Image: Shutterstock