Dwayne Johnson Gets Hit By Chains During Workout; Licks His Blood And Calls It 'good'

Hollywood wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock recently took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he got hit in the face with some chains and mentioned that he needs stitches. Dwayne Johnson also showed fans his facial injury in a video shared from the gym, which sees a trickle of blood, gushing his left temple. Take a look.

The Rock's face injury

In the video, Dwayne Johnson said, 'Alright, look. Sometimes, well, oftentimes, things get intense here in the Iron Paradise, but we ain't playing tiddlywinks and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes. You get lumped up every once in a while and things happen’. More so, Dwayne Johnson wiped off some blood from his temple and licked it. The actor added, ‘That’s good real good’.

Explaining how he injured himself in the caption, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he threw around a 50lb chains for a drop set and while doing so, he got lumped up. Sharing the rules of his Iron paradise, Dwayne asked fans to ‘taste their blood, keep training and stitch up later’. Dwayne Johnson further joked that his blood tastes like Teremana (a tequila brand he owns).

The actor recently made it to the news when he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In a video post, Dwayne mentioned that his family members were struggling with the virus for nearly three weeks and were in recovery. Take a look.

On the work front:

Meanwhile, Dwayne last graced the big screens with Jumanji: The Next Level with Kevin Heart. The film also stars Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Ser'Darius Blain, Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman and Alex Wolff, who are seen reprising their roles from the previous film of the franchise, alongside newcomers Danny Glover, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito. This American fantasy adventure comedy film is the third installment of the Jumanji franchise. Reportedly, Dwayne Johnson earned $23 million for his role in Jumanji: The Next Level.

