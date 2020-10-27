'Four More Shots Please' Stars Kirti, Maanvi, Sayani, Bani Win Big At Asian Content Awards

Actors Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J recently won big at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards for their work in the much-acclaimed chic-drama, Four More Shots Please. The actors won an award in the Best Rising Star category for the second season of the show. Confirming the news, Amazon Prime Videos took to its Twitter handle and congratulated the actors on their recent achievement. Take a look.

Four More Shots Please wins big

More so, China’s Dilireba and Indonesia’s Ririn Dwi Ariyanti also won awards in the same category. Variety claims that the award ceremony was held online, with only the host and performers present at the venue. The winners and the presenters joined in the ceremony from their homes through video calls.

However, this is not Four More Shots Please’s only win at an international platform. Sayani Gupta recently revealed that the show has won the Best Web Series Award at the 6th Web Series Festival Global in Hollywood this August. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sayani Gupta shared a poster of the series, which features the lead actors of the show.

In her caption, Sayani Gupta thanked Web Series Festival Global for reminding them that their content can truly crossover. More so, Sayani Gupta wrote: ‘All the way from India to the heart of Hollywood.’ As per a report published in Indiainfoline.com, Four More Shots Please is the most-watched series of the year in Amazon Prime Videos.

More so, the show also received an International Emmy 2020 nomination in the Best Comedy Series category. Besides the show, Arjun Mathur’s Made in Heaven, too, bagged a nomination in the Best Actor category. Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime, too, made it to the nomination list.

All about Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India.

(Image credits: Amazon Prime Video Twitter)

