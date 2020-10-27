Director Mira Nair plans to re-release 'Mississippi Masala' to honour Kamala Harris

Filmmaker Mira Nair who is garnering love and appreciation from all across for her latest release series A Suitable Boy is planning to re-release the 1991 Mississippi Masala film as an anthem for the United States Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker recently at the launch of the Tribeca Chanel women filmmaker program delivered a speech reflecting on her journey from India to Hollywood that began with her film Mississippi Masala.

The 63-year-old filmmaker revealed that she is tracking down the negatives for rerelease as "an anthem for Kamala" Harris for her vice-presidential candidature. Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father. The story of the film revolves around Sarita Choudhury plays a woman who moves from India to Mississippi, where she falls in love with Denzel Washington's character.

Mira spoke during the afternoon tea that featured remarks from Tribeca's Jane Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein and appearances by the likes of Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close, and Angela Bassett. She said that when Mississippi Masala opened, there were lines around the block of interracial couples from everywhere who wanted to see people who looked like themselves onscreen. She further said that even three decades later, the film continues to speak the truth.

Meanwhile, the new version of Mira’s Monsoon Wedding stage musical will now open in India, followed by Singapore, in 2021. The stage adaptation of Nair’s 2001 Venice Golden Lion-winning film was due to open this summer in the U.K. at the Leeds Playhouse and London’s Roundhouse immediately after, but the spread of the coronavirus pandemic scuppered those plans. The filmmaker who is known for her exemplary storytelling skills was also conferred with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media in September by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

