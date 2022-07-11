Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is all set to amaze the audience with his upcoming DC debut film Black Adam. The fans are excited to watch the actor in a superhero avatar for the first time as he will play the DC supervillain in the upcoming film. Ahead of the release of the film, as Dwayne Johnson posted a video clip of himself to announce his arrival at the Comic-Con, he referred to the superhero as the most electrifying man in DCEU. While many fans expressed their excitement to watch the actor appear at the Comic-con, there was a fan who took a dig at him with his teasing reply to the actor calling Black Adam the most electrifying man in DCEU. However, the fans received an epic reply from the actor in return. Take a look-

Dwayne Johnson gives a befitting reply to a fan commenting on his latest video

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he announced that he will be appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H as the DCEU character this year.

In the video, he stated, “Get ready because the hype is real. Saturday, July 23, San Diego, California, stand up. Comic-Con, get ready, stand up! Because guess who’s coming to town? The MOST electrifying man in all of the DC universe is coming to town. You guys know me, you guys know that any time I do an event like this, my main goal and objective is to create something so special and unforgettable for you guys, the fans. And I think we’re lining up an incredible Black Adam appearance.”

⚡️COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE ⚡️



FINALLY…



The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON ⚡️



BLACK ADAM⚡️

JSA: JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA

DIRECTOR: JAUME COLLET-SERRA



SATURDAY JULY 23rd.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

COMIC-CON

HALL H

6,000 STRONG 💪🏾⚡️



I’ll see you then…



LFG.



BA⚡️#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/rVAHux48cC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 7, 2022

While numerous fans stated how excited they were to witness his appearance at the Comic-con, a fan took a dig at him by reacting to the actor stating that Black Adam was the most electrifying man in DCEU. The fan then shared a gif of Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad and questioned the actor whether he had seen the film or not. Soon after the fan dropped the comment, Dwayne Johnson gave a befitting yet hilarious reply to the user by stating, “No, because Black Adam doesn’t give a f***.” Take a look-

More about Black Adam

Black Adam is one of the highly-anticipated movies in the DC Extended Universe. The film will see the introduction of the DC supervillain character, which was earlier supposed to be introduced with the 2019 film Shazam. However, its makers decided to release two separate films. Slated to release on 21 October 2022, the movie will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, and many others.

Image: Instagram/@therock