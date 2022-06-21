Dwayne Johnson Gets 'best Father's Day Gift Ever' From Daughters; 'Makes My Heart Melt'

While the Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson was garnering love and compliments from his fans for his lovely gesture for his cousin by gifting her a new house and car, the actor recently melted his fans’ hearts as he shared a video clip of himself and his daughters gifting him something special on Father’s Day 2022. Watch the full video ahead to see how Dwayne Johnson celebrated Father’s day this year with his daughters.

Dwayne Johnson celebrates father’s day with daughters

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which his daughter can be seen hugging him tightly with a smile on her face while the actor can be seen hugging her in return with flowers in his hand. In the caption, he expressed his overwhelming feelings after receiving a warm hug from his daughters and mentioned how it was the best father’s day gift ever. Adding to it, he stated how his daughters Jazzy and Tia ambushed him with love and sang for him the moment he walked through the front door. Stating further, he revealed how the gesture was heart-melting while adding that his daughters were boundlessly gifted with kindness, passion, and love.

The caption read, ‘Best Fathers Day gift EVER I walked thru the front door and my little tornadoes ambushed me with love and singing Thank you Jazzy and Tia for making daddy’s day. You’re only 6 and 4, yet the kindness and love you constantly give to your Tyrannosaurus Rex daddy makes my heart melt. You have no idea how much this Father’s Day gesture means to me. One day you will. To be kind is a powerful gift. You both are boundlessly gifted with kindness, passion and love and that’s how the world will one day hear from you.” (sic)

On the work front

Dwayne Johnson is currently gearing up for the release of Black Adam. It is one of the highly-anticipated movies in the DC Extended Universe. The film will see the introduction of the DC supervillain character, which was earlier supposed to be introduced with the 2019 film Shazam. However, its makers decided to release two separate films.

Slated to release on 21 October 2022, the movie will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, and many others.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEROCK