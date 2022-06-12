Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is all set to amaze the audience with his upcoming DC debut, Black Adam. The fans are excited to watch the actor in a superhero avatar for the first time as he will play the DC supervillain in the upcoming film.

As the Red Notice actor earlier escalated the curiosity of the fans by sharing the first poster of the film along with the revelation of the release date, he recently amazed the fans by sharing a thrilling video clip of the Black Adam global trailer launch.

Dwayne Johnson gives a peek into Black Adam global trailer launch

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip that begins with the actor walking inside the venue of the global trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Black Adam. He can be seen sporting an all-black outfit while interacting with the media. During the conversation, he even reflects on being committed to the Black Adam movie series while stating that he has the intention of expanding the Black Adam universe.

In the caption, he wrote, “He is the MAN IN BLACK Our Black Adam Global Trailer Launch Event was AWESOME Great to get hang time with my press buddies and feel their excitement for BLACK ADAM Appreciate you guys choppin’ it up with us and as always asking such great questions - and we’ll do it again at our junket down the road This has been my passion project for over 10+ years and I’m inspired to build out our BLACK ADAM Universe with intention, respect and DISRUPTION. And cheesy jokes. Watch out that Black Adam fella has a very dirty sense of humor Shout to our phenomenal and partners at WARNER BROS for their talents and deep commitments to delivering Black Adam to the world.” (sic) Watch -

More about Black Adam

Black Adam is one of the highly-anticipated movies in the DC Extended Universe. The film will see the introduction of the DC supervillain character, which was earlier supposed to be introduced with the 2019 film Shazam. However, its makers decided to release two separate films. Slated to release on 21 October 2022, the movie will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, and many others.

Image: Instagram/@therock