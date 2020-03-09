Dwayne Johnson Is A Third Generation Wrestler; All You Need To Know About His Family

Dwayne Johnson is among the top actors in Hollywood. Known by his ring name as The Rock, he was ranked as the highest-paid actor in 2018 by a leading magazine. The former professional wrestler has worked in several popular films now. Before pursuing acting, he was a professional wrestler, the third generation to get into the sport in his family, for the World Wrestling Federation for eight years and was a popular and beloved athlete.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson's Fitness Secret Lies In His Diet Plan; Check Details Inside

About Dwayne Johnson's Family

Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky Johnson is Canadian and The Rock is American. The Hobbs and Shaw actor’s father and grandfather were also professional wrestlers. So that makes Dwayne Johnson the third generation in wrestling. The actor’s wrestling heritage goes way back. The Rock’s father Rocky Johnson was a Canadian professional wrestler and he was also the first black Georgia Heavyweight Champion.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson's Moana: Most Memorable Scenes From Disney's Unconventional Princess Story

Rocky Johnson was among the influential wrestlers of his time. The Rock had a lot to learn from Rocky Johnson. His grandfather Peter Maiva, who is the maternal grandfather of Dwayne, was also a professional wrestler. In the year 1981, he was diagnosed with cancer and died later in 1982. The Rock recently shared pictures of his grandfather with Andre The Giant.

a lil’ @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. #grateful https://t.co/VQgj8hJIcS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2017

Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson’s character Maui from Moana was also inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. But this is not stopping at three generations of professional wrestlers. His daughter Simone Johnson, who is 18 years old, has also started training with WWE and is set to become the first fourth-generation WWE Superstar. The Rock is extremely proud of his daughter and even shared a picture of Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.