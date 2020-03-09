Dwayne Johnson's Fitness Secret Lies In His Diet Plan; Check Details Inside

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson does many things to maintain his body and to stay in shape. Needless to say, the actor's diet plan seems to have played a major role in achieving the bulky look and chiselled abs. Here are some of the things Dwayne Johnson does to stay in shape that very few people know about:

Keeps his meal simple, even when travelling

Dwayne Johnson once joked on his Instagram account regarding his food. He had something interesting to say. Many fans might think that the actor must be consuming some fancy food but he actually prefers consuming the same food he ate during his teen years, which includes plain grilled chicken and white rice.

Peanut butter is Rock's guilty pleasure

Dwayne loves enjoying his cheat meals and he also seems to be in love with peanut butter. He uses cheat meals to give himself a break, not from the workout routines but mentally. He had discussed using peanut butter in several meals through his Instagram account.

Goes hard with cheat meals

The Fast and Furious actor always has his diet in check. However, he usually fully indulges himself with some intense cheat meals at the end of the week. He has a long list of cheat meals and has favourites in that too. A couple of Dwayne's favourites are sushi and sweet desserts.

Does not miss out on the burger

While many may avoid the burger during their fitness journey, Dwayne loves to have burgers and pizzas. These are a part of his cheat meals and he often shares it on his Instagram. The classic burger is among Dwayne's top choices.

