Dwayne Johnson's Moana: Most Memorable Scenes From Disney's Unconventional Princess Story

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has acted in various films throughout his career. He was recently seen in the movie Jumanji: The Next Level. Dwayne also lent his voice to Maui in the movie Moana. The movie released on November 23, 2016, and was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. Take a look at some of the best scenes from the animated movie.

Best scenes from the movie Moana

This is the scene where Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) meets Maui (Dwayne Johnson) for the first time. This is one of the funniest scenes from the movie where Maui tells Moana that he is the king of the island and he does not let Moana speak. Moana tries to explain to Maui who she is and her mission to save her island from dying. Take a look at the picture from the scene.

After the first scene, Maui pretends to be a nice guy and then he sings the song You're Welcome for her. Moana gets so engrossed in the song that she forgets about her mission. After the song gets over, he traps Moana on the island and leaves her alone. Moana tries to escape from the island to chase Maui.

This is the scene where Moana tries to leave her island without telling her parents. Her grandmother encourages her but she fails at her first attempt. While she plans to leave, she meets with an accident while her grandmother tells her not to give up and be brave.

One of the most emotional scenes from the movie where her grandmother is on her death bed. Moana's grandma encourages her to follow her path. She tells Moana to look for Maui so that he can restore the heart of Tafiti.

Check out the trailer of the movie Moana

