Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, marked his 50th birthday on May 2, 2022, and it seemed like the actor had a blast on his special day. Wishes were also poured in from several celebs and fans for the Jumanji actor and the latter also left his fans bedazzled as he gave them an unexpected surprise at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

Dwayne Johnson enjoys his 'birthday' workout at the gym

Now, the 50-year-old actor took to his official Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek at his intense 'birthday' workout. In a short video shared by Dwayne sees him saying, "That's an official wrap, I had to get it in, I landed about 3-4 hours ago and came here to do a big 'birthday workout', back and biceps and it was an amazing workout." In the clip, the Red Notice actor is seen wearing a brown coloured vest in the gym. Watch the video here:

He captioned the post, "About last night Wrapped my birthday workout at 1230am. Tired but had to get it in and start this new disruptive decade on a positive uptick with strong mana. Good introspection on accomplishments and more importantly, things I can improve on. A milestone birthday, back & biceps. Thank you for the Luv. Luv u back and @teremana glass raise to you coming this week."

Dwayne Johnson surprises fans at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

On his birthday, the Black Adam actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he could be seen surprising his fans by standing next to his statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. The clip sees how fans screamed after seeing their favourite actor in person and Dwayne even interacted with them all and clicked pictures while handing out a bottle of Teremana Tequilato to them. Watch here:

The caption under the post read, "A little birthday vid on my birthday. I'm getting ready to travel, I just wanted to check in with you guys and just say thank you so much for all the birthday love. I appreciate it. I'm gonna hop on my bird here and I will stop back in again to say thank you guys so much again for the birthday love. Alright guys, thank you."

Image: Instagram/@therock