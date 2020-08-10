Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Robert Pattinson Among Others To Attend DC FanDome Event

Hollywood stars like Dwayne Johnson, James Gunn, Idris Elba, Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Robert Pattinson, Ezra Miller and Zack Snyder will attend the upcoming DC FanDome that will be held on August 22, 2020. Confirming the news, the Twitter handle of DC comics released a ‘blink-and-miss’ video, which shows the name of those celebrities who will attend with the virtual meet. Take a look:

DC FanDome on August 22

👏🏼 Most 👏🏽 Epic 👏🏿 Lineup 👏🏻 Ever 👏🏾 Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

As per a report published in Variety, the online event will offer unmissable DC updates from its TV shows, movies, games and comics, which will be available for 24 hours. The report further adds that upcoming global event will feature six programs for the Hall of Heroes, DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC InsideVerse, DC KidsVerse for younger fans, and DC FunVerse for merchandise and shareable. Reportedly, DC FanDome will be available for fans in 10 different languages, which includes Brazilian, Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish. The first fan event, San Diego Comic-con of the year stood cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DC's Aquaman sequel movie

Meanwhile, the sequel film of the DC comic character Aquaman is all set to hit the theatres. Starring Heard, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the leading roles, Aquaman follows the story of a half-human, half-Atlantean man, Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The story gets further interesting when he goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world. Helmed by James Wan, the film released in 2018. The movie is expected to release in December 2022.

